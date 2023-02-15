Tamannaah Bhatia’s wedding with THIS actor on cards?



Hyderabad: Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma fans received some happy news on Valentine’s Day. The rumoured couple, who have been making headlines for their alleged relationship, appear to have made it official on social media. Vijay Varma posted a photo of two pairs of feet facing each other on his Instagram story, with a heart emoticon in the middle. Fans quickly identified Tamannaah’s jacket in the photo and confirmed that the two are a couple.

Vijay’s Insta story has since gone viral, with many fans speculating that it could be a sign that the couple is planning to take their relationship to the next level. Neither Tamannaah nor Varma have confirmed or denied the rumors. Fans eagerly waiting for more information about their relationship status.

According to reports, the couple met on the set of Lust Stories 2 and began as friends before falling in love. Though they have not officially confirmed their relationship, fans have been waiting for them to acknowledge it. Since kissing photos and videos from a New Year’s Eve party in Goa went viral, this has been a driving question in everyone’s mind if these couple is in a relationship or not.

They were photographed on a lunch date in Mumbai, in which we saw Tamannaah wear a black hoodie dress and Vijay wear a blue hoodie and brown pants. The couple has also been spotted together on several occasions, including Tamannaah’s birthday and Diljit Dosanjh‘s concert.

It seems like Valentine’s Day was the ideal occasion for Vijay Varma to finally confess his feelings for Tamannaah Bhatia and make their relationship Instagram official.



