Tamil actor-director G. Marimuthu passes away at 56 due to cardiac arrest

The director was last seen in superstar Rajinikanth’s megahit blockbuster film ‘Jailer’, and will next be seen in the upcoming film ‘Indian 2’ where he finished all his scenes, making the movie his very last appearance

G. Marimuthu (IANS)

Chennai: Renowned filmmaker and actor G. Marimuthu, best known for his work in the Tamil film industry with films such as ‘Pulluval’ and ‘Kannum Kannum’, has passed away at the age of 56, due to cardiac arrest.

Following his death, the director-actor received condolences from across the board, with actor Prasanna writing: “Deeply shattered to know the passing away of director G Marimuthu. We did #KannumKannum and #Pulivaal together. We had a brothers like bond. We agreed to disagree on many. His life wasn’t easy at all. As an actor finally he was doing very well. He shud’ve been there for a while longer. Sad. Rip. Poittuvaappu.”

Vijay Sethupathi, who is currently doing rounds due to his role in ‘Jawan’, posted a black and white pic of the director and captioned: “RIP G. Marimuthu”.

Tamil Nadu’s ruling party, DMK also give their condolences, writing: “RIP Marimuthu”

Actor Shanthnu, also paying his condolences, wrote: “Shocking to hear about this. Of late I’ve been following a lot of his work RIP Sir, condolences to his family”.

Actor Radikaa Sarathkumar tweeted: “So sad and shocked to hear of his passing of Marimuthu have worked with him a man with talent, gone so soon. Condolences to his family.”

The director was last seen in superstar Rajinikanth’s megahit blockbuster film ‘Jailer’, and will next be seen in the upcoming film ‘Indian 2’ where he finished all his scenes, making the movie his very last appearance.

