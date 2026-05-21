Hyderabad: Over the years, several film celebrities have spoken openly about embracing Islam and the personal journeys that led them to take the life-changing decision. From finding inner peace to developing a deeper spiritual connection to marrying love of their lives, many actors have shared emotional stories about their faith and transformation.

Now, Tamil actor Jai is also grabbing attention for his latest remarks about conversion. Known for making his acting debut alongside Vijay in Bagavathi, Jai recently opened up about his decision to embrace Islam and the peace he found after taking the step. His remarks have sparked a fresh conversation online.

The actor, known for films like Subramaniapuram, Goa, Chennai 600028, Engaeyum Eppothum and Raja Rani, revealed that he began following Islam in 2011. Jai also made it clear that his spiritual choice had nothing to do with the slowdown in his film career.

Jai opens up on embracing Islam

Speaking about what led him towards Islam in latest conversation with Galatta Plus, Jai said he had earlier followed different religious practices, including wearing a mala for Sabarimala and also observing Christian practices. However, he claimed that some experiences at temples left him hurt and dissatisfied.

“I followed all the gods, thinking everyone was okay. But at one point, I faced some insults in temples, unexpected situations that left me unsatisfied. Many such things kept happening,” he said.

Jai said he later visited a mosque and felt a sense of equality there. According to him, people recognised him as an actor but did not disturb him during prayers or ask for photographs inside. That respect, he said, strongly stayed with him.

“Then, when I went to a masjid once, I saw everyone standing in line and praying. It was my first time. Everyone knew I was an actor, but no one spoke to me inside (Masjid). It was only after coming out that they spoke to me, and that too, very politely. No one asked for a photo. So, what I felt was, ‘Is there some equality here? Do they see everyone as equal?’ That struck me strongly.”

The actor also shared that he felt people were not treated differently inside a mosque because of their status. For Jai, that experience became a turning point in his spiritual journey.

“Plus, once inside (the Masjid), they only consider God as supreme. No matter the celebrity, they aren’t seen as big. They give us space to ask for what we want. No one pushes us away or tells us to leave while we’re praying. We can pray for as long as we want. It felt like yoga. Once I started following Islam, my character also began to change,” Jai shared.

Back in 2019, Jai had confirmed that he had been following Islam for years. He had also said that he was considering changing his name to “Aziz Jai,” though he never officially went ahead with the name change.

Despite starting strong in Tamil cinema and delivering several memorable performances, Jai’s career could not maintain the same momentum over the years. Still, the actor continues to remain active in films and was recently seen in Sattendru Maarudhu Vaanilai.