Tamil comedy luminary Bonda Mani dies of kidney-related illness at 60

the comedian collapsed at his Pozhichalur residence on Saturday night and was swiftly transported to the government hospital in Chrompet

Photo of Mumtaz Hussain Bhat Mumtaz Hussain Bhat Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th December 2023 1:13 pm IST
Tamil comedy luminary Bonda Mani dies of kidney-related illness at 60
Bonda Mani's mortal remains are being kept at his residence in Pozhichalur for people to pay their respects, with the final rites scheduled at a crematorium in Chrompet around 5 pm.

Chennai: Renowned comedian Bonda Mani, aged 60, passed away in Chennai on December 23, following a period of prolonged health issues, particularly related to his kidneys. Film trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai confirmed the sad news on Sunday.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

According to multiple reports, the comedian collapsed at his Pozhichalur residence on Saturday night and was swiftly transported to the government hospital in Chrompet. Despite efforts, the doctors declared him deceased after an examination.

In a tweet, Sreedhar Pillai expressed, “Tamil cinema’s popular comedian Bonda Mani (60) passed away due to ill health.”

MS Education Academy

As per India Today’s report, Bonda Mani’s mortal remains are being kept at his residence in Pozhichalur for people to pay their respects, with the final rites scheduled at a crematorium in Chrompet around 5 pm. He is survived by his wife Malathi, a son, and a daughter.

Bonda Mani, known for his comedic flair, graced the silver screen in 270 films over nearly three decades, portraying a multitude of humorous characters. His journey began with Bhagyaraj’s “Pavunnu Pavunudhaan,” and he went on to feature in notable films like “Ponvilangu,” “Pongalo Pongal,” “Sundara Travels,” “Marudamalai,” “Winner,” and “Velayudham,” solidifying his place in the hearts of Tamil cinema enthusiasts.

Tags
Photo of Mumtaz Hussain Bhat Mumtaz Hussain Bhat Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th December 2023 1:13 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Tollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button