Tamil comedy luminary Bonda Mani dies of kidney-related illness at 60

Chennai: Renowned comedian Bonda Mani, aged 60, passed away in Chennai on December 23, following a period of prolonged health issues, particularly related to his kidneys. Film trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai confirmed the sad news on Sunday.

According to multiple reports, the comedian collapsed at his Pozhichalur residence on Saturday night and was swiftly transported to the government hospital in Chrompet. Despite efforts, the doctors declared him deceased after an examination.

In a tweet, Sreedhar Pillai expressed, “Tamil cinema’s popular comedian Bonda Mani (60) passed away due to ill health.”

As per India Today’s report, Bonda Mani’s mortal remains are being kept at his residence in Pozhichalur for people to pay their respects, with the final rites scheduled at a crematorium in Chrompet around 5 pm. He is survived by his wife Malathi, a son, and a daughter.

Bonda Mani, known for his comedic flair, graced the silver screen in 270 films over nearly three decades, portraying a multitude of humorous characters. His journey began with Bhagyaraj’s “Pavunnu Pavunudhaan,” and he went on to feature in notable films like “Ponvilangu,” “Pongalo Pongal,” “Sundara Travels,” “Marudamalai,” “Winner,” and “Velayudham,” solidifying his place in the hearts of Tamil cinema enthusiasts.