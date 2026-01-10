Tamil Nadu: CM Stalin eyes over 200 seats in Assembly polls

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday, January 10, said his party-led alliance would win well over 200 constituencies out of the total 234 segments in the Assembly polls due by March-April this year.

Addressing a harvest festival ‘Pongal’ event here, Stalin said people from various parties, and even those who may be in the BJP, say that no one can work like the DMK cadres.

When the DMK formed the government in 1967 under the leadership of party founder CN Annadurai, Congress veteran M Bhaktavatsalam had spoken about the work of the DMK cadres.

The Congress leader, who had been the chief minister between 1963 and 1967, had said that a DMK man might have had only a single cup of tea, but he would work tirelessly and such a commitment was matchless.

Stalin said the cadres had the same level of commitment even today. Considering it, he had already said that his party-led alliance would win not less than 200 seats.

However, in view of the government’s solid work, Stalin said he has gained the confidence that the DMK-led alliance will surpass even 200 constituencies.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly has 234 seats.

He said: “With that confidence, we are celebrating the Pongal festival. At this time of celebrating Pongal, I convey my Pongal greetings to all of you, and let us resolve and pledge to achieve a massive victory in the upcoming election.”