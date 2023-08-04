Tamil Nadu CM Stalin hails SC verdict staying Rahul Gandhi conviction

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday hailed the Supreme Court verdict staying the conviction of Rahul Gandhi in a 2019 defamation case, saying it affirmed belief in the judiciary.

“Justice prevails! #Wayanad retains #RahulGndhi!” he said in a tweet.

Welcome the Hon'ble #SupremeCourt's decision staying the conviction of dear brother Thiru @RahulGandhi in the criminal defamation case. This decision reaffirms our belief in the strength of our judiciary and the importance of… — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) August 4, 2023

“Welcome the Hon’ble #SupremeCourt’s decision staying the conviction of dear brother Thiru@RahulGandhi in the criminal defamation case,” the Chief Minister said.

Posting on Twitter to express his view, he further said, “This decision re-affirms our belief in the strength of our judiciary and the importance of safeguarding democratic values. #INDIA”.