Tamil Nadu CM Stalin hails SC verdict staying Rahul Gandhi conviction

Press Trust of India |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 4th August 2023 3:33 pm IST
Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday hailed the Supreme Court verdict staying the conviction of Rahul Gandhi in a 2019 defamation case, saying it affirmed belief in the judiciary.
“Justice prevails! #Wayanad retains #RahulGndhi!” he said in a tweet.

“Welcome the Hon’ble #SupremeCourt’s decision staying the conviction of dear brother Thiru@RahulGandhi in the criminal defamation case,” the Chief Minister said.

Posting on Twitter to express his view, he further said, “This decision re-affirms our belief in the strength of our judiciary and the importance of safeguarding democratic values. #INDIA”.

