Tamil Nadu CM Stalin visits Delhi govt schools, Mohalla clinics with Kejriwal

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin visited government schools and mohalla clinics with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal here on Friday.

Stalin, who is on a three-day visit to the national capital, visited Rajkiya Kanya Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in West Vinod Nagar.

The officials briefed Stalin about the new education board, Desh bhakti curriculum, happiness curriculum and the entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum, ‘Business Blasters’ introduced in the schools and overall changes in the education system under the AAP government.

The students presented various models and craft projects under the Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum (EMC) which gives Rs2,000 as seed money to students of Classes XI and XII to develop an entrepreneurial mindset.

Stalin said that his government is replicating the model of Delhi’s government schools in Tamil Nadu.

“Stalin Government of Tamil Nadu has given special attention to education and health services. Modern school works are being set up in Tamil Nadu. I am sure that Delhi CM will participate in the inauguration function, on behalf of the people of the state, I invite him to attend the function,” he said.

“Today, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin has come to visit our schools and Mohalla clinics in Delhi. It is an honour for us to showcase our schools to him. It is pleasure and privilege to have him,” Kejriwal said.

Stalin also interacted with doctors at mohalla clinics and learned about the developments in the health care sector under the Kejriwal government.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and TN CM Arvind Kejriwal at a Mohalla Clinic in New Delhi. Photo: Twitter.

On Friday morning, Stalin met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at her residence and discussed Tamil Nadu’s fiscal demands with her. He is expected to meet Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal at Udyog Bhavan in the evening.

Earlier on Thursday, Stalin met PM Modi and discussed the economic condition of Sri Lanka. In the meeting, he proposed to send relief materials including food and medicines from the state to Sri Lanka.

Stalin thereafter met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari. He is also expected to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to the national capital.

Stalin will inaugurate the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (DMK) new office in the national capital at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg on April 2.

The inauguration of DMK’s new office ‘Anna-Kalaignar Arivalayam’ is going to be a grand ceremony. The party has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top leaders to the inauguration ceremony.