Tamil Nadu CM to attend Opposition meet in Patna on June 23

Tiruvarur: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday said he would attend the meeting of non-BJP parties convened by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna on June 23 and strengthen the hands of the parties opposed to the saffron party.

Speaking after inaugurating the Kalaignar Kottam, that was built as part of the birth centenary celebrations of late Chief Minister and Dravidian stalwart M Karunanidhi, in the presence of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, here, Stalin said he would attend the meeting as Kalaignar’s (as Karunanidhi was affectionately addressed by his followers) Thalapathy (general) to save India’s democracy.

Nitish Kumar could not attend today’s function as he was indisposed. “However, he called me over phone today and expressed regrets that he could not participate in the inaugural of the Kalaignar Kottam. His message was read out here,” Stalin said and thanked him and also Tejashwi Yadav for participating in the event.

Tejashwi, who is son of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad, arrived at Tiruchirappalli by a special flight and later flew in a helicopter to reach Tiruvarur. He was received by Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Contending that the 2024 Lok Sabha election is the right time to send the saffron party packing home for the future benefit of the country, Stalin claimed that the opposition parties were facing a critical situation to protect India’s democracy. He appealed to all like-minded secular parties to rally together at the national level and prevent the BJP from coming to power again.

Ensuring a free run for the BJP would be detrimental to democracy and to Tamil Nadu, he alleged.

“We are facing a crisis to protect India’s democracy. If we don’t, then no one will. India’s as well as Tamil Nadu’s future will become detrimental if the BJP is allowed to return to power again,” the Chief Minister, who is president of the DMK said.

He called upon his party members to work in the spirit to fulfill Kalaignar’s dreams and gear up to win all the 40 Lok Sabha seats, including the lone Puducherry constituency.

Tejashwi Yadhav, who inaugurated the Mutheuvelar library on the occasion, spoke in a similar vein and urged all democratic forces to unite at national level to protect the country and safeguard social justice.

The nearly 7,000 sq ft Kalaignar Kottam was built at a cost of Rs 12 crore by the Dayalu Ammal Foundation at Kattur village. It comprises of a massive photo gallery showcasing the photos of Karunanidhi, besides two marriage halls and a library. A huge statue of the late Chief Minister has also been installed at the Kottam.