TN: Dalit student kills self over alleged caste abuse by college authorities

A Dalit student in Tamil Nadu died by suicide on Wednesday due to alleged harassment by college authorities over the nonpayment of fees.

Subhashini, a 19-year-old student of Sir Issac Newton College of Physiotherapy, Anthanapettai, in the Nagapattinam district of Tamil Nadu was allegedly banned from attending classes due to a fee backlog of fifty thousand rupees.

According to media reports, the victim’s family alleged that she was abused with casteist slurs, made to stand outside the classroom for three days, and threatened with further humiliation if she attempted to attend classes before the fees were paid.

The girl’s relatives said that they won’t receive the body unless the correspondent, principal, and a physiotherapy lecturer are arrested. They also staged protests outside the Nagapattinam General Hospital, where her mortal remains are present. Further, they have refused to grant permission for the postmortem examination until those responsible from the college management are arrested.

The police have registered a case under section 174 of the CrPC (preparation of inquest report in case a person has died by suicide) as well as under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. But, no arrests have been made yet.