Tamil Nadu: ‘Dead’ man walks home 24 hours after being buried

In a bizarre incident, a 55-year-old man who was presumed dead and buried by his family returned home.

The incident occurred in Banagaladpur near Erode district in Tamil Nadu.

According to a report by India Today, the “deceased” Moorthy, a daily wage labourer had gone to Tirupur to harvest sugarcane. On Sunday morning his son, Karthi, received a phone call from a relative who said that Moorthy was found dead at a nearby bus stop.

Hearing the news, Karthi rushed to the spot. Police present asked him to verify if the body was his father’s to which Karthi replied in affirmative.

After investigations, the body was handed over to the family who performed the last rights and buried the body.

However, on Monday morning, everyone was in for a shock when the “dead man”, Moorthy, walked into the house. As it turns out, Karthi had mistakenly identified another man as his father.

“We couldn’t believe our eyes when he entered the house. I was shocked to hear the news of my father’s death and I was equally shocked when he walked into the house,” Karthi said.

Karthi informed the police about the new development. The police rushed to the burial spot with government hospital officials who performed postmortem. An autopsy was conducted in the same location in the presence of the local tasildar and revenue officer.