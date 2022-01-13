Tamil Nadu: Migrant worker dies of torture, 2 cops suspended

A migrant worker in Tamil Nadu’s Chithirai Chavadi due to alleged negligence of the Alamdurai police. The incident took place late in the intervening night of January 11 and 12, wherein a migrant worker was reportedly killed by ten farmers.

His body was found in the Noyyal river later. On Thursday, police arrested ten farmers alleging that they committed the murder. A case was registered under section 174 (Not obeying a legal order to attend at a certain place ) of the Indian Penal Code initially.

However, after investigation, the case was changed to section 302 (punishment for murder). Superintendent P S Selvanagarathinam has ordered the transfer of two police personnel to the Armed Reserve.

According to a report from The News Minute, the worker reportedly went to one of the accused houses and created a ruckus. At that point, he was caught by the accused persons later and was beaten up brutally. Later, they called the police to hand him over but officers asked them to bring the man the next morning to the police station and left the spot.

It is also alleged that the victim went there to get his wages. The deceased was seen alive last at the farmhouse of Vishwanath, one of the accused, when the police reached the spot in Chithirai Chavadi. The victim was reportedly tied and beaten up, stated the The News Minute report.

However, the officers identified as Kanagaraj and Thangajraj. have also been transferred to the Armed Reserve for negligence and failing to discharge their duties properly. The victim is yet to be identified.

The two cops also allegedly took the victim’s body in an auto and dumped it on the bank of the Noyyal river the same night.

