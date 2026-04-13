Tamil Nadu: PM Modi to address BJP activists amid poll push

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionaries across Tamil Nadu through a video conference at 4 pm on Monday, April 13, as part of an outreach programme aimed at energising the party’s grassroots network ahead of the Assembly elections.

The interaction will be conducted via the NaMo App, with booth-level workers invited to participate after registering on the platform.

Sharing this information, PM Modi on Sunday posted on his X handle, “I am immensely proud of our Tamil Nadu BJP activists who have exposed the DMK’s poor governance and extensively elaborated on the National Democratic Alliance’s visionary perspective for the state’s development. On the evening of the 13th, during the ‘My Polling Booth, Strong Polling Booth Consultation’ event, I will be engaging in discussions with our hardworking activists.”

I’m very proud of our BJP Tamil Nadu Karyakartas, who have exposed the DMK’s poor governance and elaborated on the NDA’s developmental vision for the state.



Will interact with our hardworking Karyakartas during the ‘Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot Samvad’ on the 13th evening. https://t.co/IiN78Sg64r — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 12, 2026

According to party sources, the BJP has an extensive network of nearly five lakh booth committee members across Tamil Nadu, all of whom have been encouraged to join the interaction.

The initiative is seen as a strategic move to strengthen coordination at the grassroots level and boost morale in the final phase of campaigning. The development comes at a time when electioneering has reached a fever pitch across the state.

Chief Minister MK Stalin and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami are actively leading campaign efforts in multiple constituencies as polling day approaches. In a major push for the AIADMK-BJP alliance, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to visit Tamil Nadu for a two-day campaign tour later this week. He will address a public rally in Nagercoil on April 15, followed by another major campaign event in Coimbatore on April 18.

The Coimbatore rally is expected to witness the participation of key alliance candidates contesting from the Kongu region, a politically significant belt in the state. Meanwhile, senior BJP leaders have also intensified their campaign activities.

BJP national President Nitin Nabin is slated to attend a public meeting in Gandharvakottai on Monday. He will also participate in a booth committee executive meeting in Thanjavur, where he is expected to address party workers and outline campaign strategies.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also expected to campaign in Tamil Nadu, with a detailed itinerary currently being finalised.

In addition, several Union ministers are likely to visit the state in the coming days to bolster the NDA alliance’s prospects. With the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections drawing closer, all major political players have ramped up their campaigns, setting the stage for an intense and closely watched electoral battle.