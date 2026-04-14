Tamil Nadu polls: TVK Vijay announces waiver of crop loans

Besides, he promised Rs 3,500 per quintal for paddy and Rs 4,500 per ton for sugarcane.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 14th April 2026 6:03 pm IST
TVK Vijay at Tamil Nadu election rally, announcing crop loan waiver to farmers.

Tiruppur (Tamil Nadu): TVK chief Vijay on Tuesday, April 14, assured waiver of crop loans for farmers and slammed the DMK government over the alleged closure of MSMEs in the state.

Addressing an election rally here, Vijay promised full waiver of crop loans for small farmers, owning less than 5 acres and 50 per cent waiver for those owning more than 5 acres.

Besides, he promised Rs 3,500 per quintal for paddy and Rs 4,500 per ton for sugarcane.

Subhan Bakery

The actor-politician alleged that many MSMEs were closed during the DMK regime and it was the second highest in the country.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 14th April 2026 6:03 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Chennai updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button