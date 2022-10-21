Tamil Nadu: Pregnant woman, mother killed as ambulance rams into tree

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 21st October 2022 7:28 pm IST
Tamil Nadu: Pregnant woman, mother killed as ambulance rams into tree
Representative Image

Chennai: In a tragic incident, a pregnant woman and her mother died when an ambulance taking them to hospital rammed into a roadside tree in Tamil Nadu’s Sivaganga district on Friday.

The incident occurred at Senkulam in the district.

Nivedha, 24, had labour pains on Friday morning and an ambulance was called from the Sivaganga Government Hospital to bring them. The driver Malaiarasan lost control on the way and hit a tree

MS Education Academy

Nivedha, her unborn baby, and her mother Vijayalakshmi died on the spot.

Malaiarasan and medical assistant Tiruselvi received serious injuries and are admitted to Sivaganga medical college hospital.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Chennai updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button