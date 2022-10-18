Tamil Nadu: Resolution against ‘Hindi imposition’ introduced in assembly

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday introduced a resolution against the central government’s “Hindi imposition” in the state assembly.

The resolution urges the union government not to implement the recommendations made in the Report of the Parliamentary Committee on Official Language submitted by its Chairman to the President on October 9.

The resolution termed the recommendations against the state languages including Tamil and also against the interest of the people who speak those languages.

The move comes after the parliamentary panel made a recommendation to make Hindi the medium of instruction in central educational institutes.

Earlier on October 13, the ruling DMK’s youth and students wing announced a statewide protest in Tamil Nadu regarding the Hindi imposition by the Centre.

Moreover, MK Stalin condemned the Centre against the alleged imposition of the Hindi language. Stalin, in his statement listed out the sacrifices youngsters made in history against “Hindi imposition” and said “not to impose another language war on us”.

On October 10, Stalin tweeted: “The rigorous thrust by Union BJP government for #HindiImposition, negating the diversity of India is happening at an alarming pace. The proposals made in the 11th volume of the report of the Parliamentary Committee on Official Language are a direct onslaught on India’s soul.”

“If implemented, the vast non-Hindi speaking population will be made second-class citizens in their own land. Imposing Hindi is against the integrity of India. The BJP govt would do well to learn lessons from the Anti-Hindi agitations in the past,” Stalin added in his tweet.