Tamil Nadu: Stalin to chair a meeting to discuss EWS quota

Tamil Nadu has a 69% quota in education and jobs and a case against is currently pending in the apex court against the reservation system.

Published: 8th November 2022
Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday announced convening a meeting of all legislature parties on November 12 to discuss the next course of action following the Supreme Court upholding the 10 per cent economically weaker section (EWS) quota.

Chief Minister M K Stalin will chair the meeting.

“This quota system is against social justice and equality and contrary to the social justice policy,” a government release said about the EWS reservation.

Therefore, the meeting will discuss the next course of action on this issue.

Stalin has written to all legislature party leaders on the matter and each party can nominate two representatives for the meeting, it said.

Stalin had on Monday said the SC verdict on EWS is a setback to the century-long social justice struggle.

Tamil Nadu has a 69 per cent quota in education and jobs and a case against is currently pending in the apex court against the reservation system.

