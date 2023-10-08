Tamil Nadu steps up security at Israeli establishments

Director General of Police Tamil Nadu Shankar Jiwal told media persons that instructions have been given to concerned officials to enhance security arrangements at a Jewish settlement in the hills near Dindigul and other Israeli establishments in the state.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 8th October 2023 7:10 pm IST

Chennai: In the wake of the ongoing clashes between Hamas and Israel, the Tamil Nadu government has stepped up security at Israeli establishments and Jewish settlements.

Israeli tourists visit Vattakanal a settlement close to Kodaikkanal during September to February every year and police will provide more security in this area.

The security has already been beefed up in the area in view of the current situation, sources told IANS.

Security has also been increased in Israeli business establishments in the state and police are in touch with immigration authorities to ascertain the number of Israeli citizens who have landed in Chennai and other international airports in the state in recent days and track their locations as part of the security arrangements.

Sources also said that access control measures have been enforced restricting movements to the Israeli business establishments following reports on possible attack on Israelis in other countries.

