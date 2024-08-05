Tanishaa Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor, Manish Malhotra and others wish Kajol on her 50th b’day

Mumbai: As Kajol celebrates her 50th birthday today, the beloved actress is receiving an outpouring of love and heartfelt messages from her friends and colleagues in the industry.

Kajol’s sister, actress Tanishaa Mukerji, shared special pictures to mark her sister’s big day.

Taking to her Instagram account on Monday, Tanishaa dropped a throwback picture, where little Kajol can be seen posing for the camera as she holds her sister Tanishaa in her arms.

Another picture shows the sister duo posing alongside their mother, Tanuja.

Tanishaa’s caption read, From film to digital our pics only get better…Happy Landmark Birthday, Kadz Wishing you all the fun and joy life has to offer… Love you mostest!!@kajol

Kareena Kapoor Khan also joined the celebrations, posting a classic black-and-white image of Kajol on her Instagram stories, with the message: “Happy birthday to the loveliest @kajol.

Sonali Bendre shared a beautiful picture of Kajol on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Wishing you so much love and best wishes always @kajol.”

Designer Manish Malhotra also took to his Instagram account to post a series of pictures with Kajol, celebrating their long-time friendship and professional collaboration.

One picture shows them twinning in black, looking stylish and happy.

Along with the pictures, Manish added a caption that read, “My dearest @kajol, happy birthday… there is just no one like you. We have worked together and been friends since 1992 and you are the same: warm and wonderful. Lots and lots of love.”

Kajol responded in the comments with, “And the same goes for you… love you so much… thank you thank you thank you.”

Born on August 5, 1974, in Mumbai, India, Kajol made her acting debut in 1992 with the film ‘Bekhudi,’ but it was her role in Baazigar (1993) that catapulted her to stardom. Kajol’s natural acting style and charisma quickly made her one of the leading actresses of the 1990s and early 2000s. She is best known for her roles in iconic films such including ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ (1995), ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ (1998), and ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ (2001).

The actress is also admired for her on-screen chemistry with actor Shah Rukh Khan, with whom she has starred in multiple successful films.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol will be seen in the action thriller titled, ‘Maharagni – Queen of Queens’. After 27 years, Kajol and Prabhudeva are reuniting for Telugu director Charan Tej Uppalapati’s directorial.

Directed and written by Uppalapati and produced by Harman Baweja and Venkata Anish Dorigillu under the labels of Baweja Studios and E7 Entertainments, ‘Maharagni – Queen of Queens’ is a pan-India film set to be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Apart from Kajol and Prabhudeva, the cast includes Naseeruddin Shah, Samyuktha Menon, Jisshu Sengupta, and Aditya Seal.

Kajol will also be seen in ‘Do Patti’ which marks her second collaboration with Kriti Sanon after ‘Dilwale’.