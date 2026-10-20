Tanishaa Mukerji makes shocking claims about Bigg Boss makers

Mumbai: Tanishaa Mukerji’s bond with Armaan Kohli was among the biggest talking points of Bigg Boss 7. Now, the actress has revisited that chapter with serious allegations about how the show influenced her emotions.

Speaking on the Unfolding Humans Podcast, Tanishaa alleged that the makers created situations that brought contestants closer and encouraged emotional dependence. She claimed that sharing difficult experiences with Armaan played a role in their relationship.

Tanishaa recalls the emotional aftermath

Describing their connection as “trauma bonding”, the actress said the impact continued after she left the house. She revealed that she sought professional help and needed around six months to move past the experience.

“It took me six months to break out of Bigg Boss brainwashing,” she said.

Tanishaa also recalled initially disliking Armaan’s behaviour. However, she said their shared film-industry background offered familiarity, while circumstances inside the house brought them closer.

The actress’s account puts the spotlight on what happens beyond the televised fights and romances. For her, the emotional consequences continued long after the cameras stopped rolling. These remain her allegations about the show’s influence on her experience.