Tanker bodies meet HMWSSB chief, call off planned strike

Hyderabad: Tanker associations in the city have withdrawn their proposed strike following a fruitful meeting with Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) Managing Director Ashok Reddy, they said on Saturday, September 19.

The decision follows Reddy’s positive response to their issues as well as their demand for a rate hike, they said, adding that they would continue tanker services.

“MD Ashok Reddy responded positively to our issues and gave a clear assurance regarding a resolution,” presidents of three tanker associations said, adding, “Since drinking water is an essential public necessity, it is not our intention to cause inconvenience to the public. We are calling off the strike out of respect for the MD’s assurance.”

The association presidents stated that they would continue tanker services as usual and extend full cooperation to the Water Board, while also expressing hope that the government would respond positively to their legitimate request.

Among those meeting Reddy were GVG Naidu (president) and Sampath Rao (vice-president) of the Greater Hyderabad Water Tankers Owners and Drivers Welfare Association; Akbar Hussain (president) of the HMWSSB Water Tanker Owners Union; Imran Khan (secretary) of the State Motor Transport Operators Association; and other union representatives and officials.