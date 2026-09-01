Tanker hit by three projectiles near Oman in Strait of Hormuz

A tanker was struck by three unknown projectiles during an outbound transit of the Strait of Hormuz, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Tuesday, September 1.

The incident occurred about 17 nautical miles east of Khasab, Oman. No casualties or environmental damage were reported, and authorities are investigating.

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UKMTO urged vessels operating in the area to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity.

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The warning followed a separate advisory involving a tanker and military forces in the Indian Ocean, with the agency advising ships to remain alert amid the evolving regional security situation.

US-Iran tensions rise again

The incident comes amid renewed hostilities between Washington and Tehran. The United States struck Iranian launchers on Larak Island in the early hours of Monday, August 31, prompting Iran to retaliate with attacks on US military targets in Jordan, the UAE, Kuwait and Qatar.

US President Donald Trump later warned Iran of a strong response after the two countries exchanged fire for the first time in weeks. Meanwhile, the US Treasury secretary said Washington would continue economic measures aimed at increasing pressure on Tehran.

The renewed confrontation comes six months into the war. Iran has kept the Strait of Hormuz closed, while the United States has maintained a counter-blockade targeting Iranian ports, raising fresh concerns over the safety of commercial shipping in one of the world’s most strategically important waterways.