Tanker turns back in Hormuz after IRGC warning

Incident comes amid heightened tensions and concerns over shipping in Hormuz.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published:
A person sitting on a seaside pavilion with ships anchored in the Gulf of Oman in the background.
Vessels in the Strait of Hormuz are visible near the beach of Bandar Abbas, Iran, on August 28, 2026. Photo: Reuters

A tanker travelling through the Strait of Hormuz was ordered to turn back after being hailed by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) near Oman, according to a UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) advisory.

In a statement posted on X, the UKMTO said on Monday, October 5, that the incident occurred about 11 nautical miles (20 kilometres) north of Khasab, Oman, as the tanker was entering the Strait of Hormuz.

The IRGC warned the vessel that it would be targeted if it did not turn back. The master later confirmed that the tanker had complied with the instruction.

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Subhan Bakery

Authorities are investigating the incident, while vessels operating in the area have been advised to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity.

The Strait of Hormuz is a major global energy corridor, with around one-fifth of global crude oil and liquefied natural gas supplies passing through the waterway before the war.

The strategic passage has remained a key point of concern amid tensions between Iran and the United States, with disruptions to commercial shipping raising concerns over regional trade and energy supplies.

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Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published:

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Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
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