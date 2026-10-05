Tanker turns back in Hormuz after IRGC warning

A tanker travelling through the Strait of Hormuz was ordered to turn back after being hailed by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) near Oman, according to a UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) advisory.

In a statement posted on X, the UKMTO said on Monday, October 5, that the incident occurred about 11 nautical miles (20 kilometres) north of Khasab, Oman, as the tanker was entering the Strait of Hormuz.

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The IRGC warned the vessel that it would be targeted if it did not turn back. The master later confirmed that the tanker had complied with the instruction.

Authorities are investigating the incident, while vessels operating in the area have been advised to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity.

The Strait of Hormuz is a major global energy corridor, with around one-fifth of global crude oil and liquefied natural gas supplies passing through the waterway before the war.

The strategic passage has remained a key point of concern amid tensions between Iran and the United States, with disruptions to commercial shipping raising concerns over regional trade and energy supplies.