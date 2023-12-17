Tannaz Davoodi, viral Jamal Kudu girl from Animal: Pics, background & more

Mumbai: Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’ is running successfully at the box office and is close to crossing the 800 crore mark. The movie’s various scenes and dialogues are circulating online and among them is the Persian song ‘Jamal Kudu’ which is Bobby Deol aka Abrar’s entry song.

The song has become an internet sensation with thousands of Instagram users making reels on it, here is what we know about the Irani girl that features in the song. The girl’s name is Tannaz Davoodi who is an Iranian model and dancer.

Who Is Tannaz Davoodi?

The actress, as per reports, was born on June 27, 1997, in Iran’s capital Tehran. Tannaz Davoodi has pursued a fashion design course at Landstede MBO-Mooi & Mode. India’s new crush, who became an instant sensation after Animal, started her career as a background dancer for many Bollywood projects.

It is relevant to mention here that Tannaz Davoodi has earlier worked with popular actors like Varun Dhawan, John Abraham, Sunny Leone and Rajpal Yadav among others. Despite working with various actors, Tannaz Davoodi rose to fame only after she took centre stage in the Jamal Kudu song.

Tanaaz Davoodi often shares clips on her Instagram where she can be seen dancing and acting on Bollywood songs. She is very active on social media and after featuring in Animal movie, it is reported that she has gained over 260k followers.

The model even added ‘#jamalijamaloo girl’ to her Instagram bio to get easily recognised by the netizens as internet users are often searching for her nowadays.

About Viral Jamal Kudu Song

Jamal Kudu is a traditional Iranian song that is reinterpreted by Harshavardhan Rameshwar in the Animal movie. The song as per reports was popular in Iran in late 1950s. In the Animal movie, the reinterpreted song is part of the wedding scene where Bobby Deol (Abrar) is marrying his third bride.

The movie is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and it stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri among others. The movie was released on the 1st of December and was made on a budget of Rs 100 crore.