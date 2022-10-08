Tanzanian social media influencer Kili Paul grooves to ‘Channe Ke Khet Mein’

Mumbai: After appearing in ‘Bigg Boss 16‘, Tanzanian social media influencer Kili Paul will be seen sharing the stage with actor Madhuri Dixit Nene in the tenth season of the dance reality TV show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’.

Kili, who is popular for lip-syncing and dancing to Hindi Bollywood songs, recently had a blast on the sets of ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’. Colors TV shared a promo video of the upcoming episode of the dance reality show on Instagram.



In the clip, Madhuri is seen teaching Kili her famous dance number ‘Channe Ke Khet Mein’ from her 1994 movie ‘Anjaam’. Kili also danced with contestants on singer Guru Randhawa’s song Dance Mer Rani.

Sharing his experience of performing on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa stage, Kili said, “Nothing compares to the joy of dancing for me and so I’m thrilled to have joined Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. I have received unwavering love in abundance from India and as everyone can tell, I’m hooked on its culture and Bollywood. Shaking a leg with great dancers on this show has been amazing. I’m making some of the best memories on this show. I thank the contestants and judges Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Nora Fatehi for giving me a warm welcome.”

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is currently judged by Madhuri, Nora Fatehi and Karan Johar.