Kili Paul posted a video on Instagram dancing on the track dressed in a traditional Masaai ensemble

Published: 18th January 2022 2:10 pm IST
Tanzanian social media star Kili Paul dances on Samantha's 'Oo Antava'
Kili Paul and Samantha Ruth Prabhu (IANS)

Mumbai: Popular Tanzanian content creator Kili Paul has shared a video of her shaking a leg on south star Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s popular track ‘Oo Antava’ from the recent hit ‘Pushpa: The Rise’.

Kili Paul posted a video on Instagram dancing on the track dressed in a traditional Masaai ensemble.

He captioned the video, which currently has 153,000 likes on the photo-sharing website: ‘Oh antava mama pushpa songs are (fire emoji) @alluarjunonline @rashmika_mandanna @thisisdsp@adityamusicindia “

This is not the first time Kili Paul has grooved on an Indian number. Previously Bollywood actress Kiara Advani shared a video of the content creator lip-syncing the track ‘Raataan Lambiyaan’ from her film ‘Shershaah’.

‘Pushpa: The Rise’ also stars Rashmika Mandanna and is directed by Sukumar.

