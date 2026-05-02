Tara Sutaria and Aditya Roy Kapur dating, Filmfare confirms

Hyderabad: The buzz in Bollywood has shifted from the film sets to the personal lives of its stars. While Aditya Roy Kapur and Tara Sutaria were initially linked through their upcoming action film Om, the narrative has taken a romantic turn. Reports from Filmfare and other major outlets have sparked a frenzy, suggesting that the two are officially dating.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Tara Sutaria Dating News

The rumors reached a boiling point after Filmfare reportedly confirmed that Aditya and Tara are the latest couple in B-town. Fans had already been suspicious after the duo was spotted together at various industry events and private gatherings. Their chemistry, which was first noticed during the workshops for Om, seems to have blossomed into something more serious. While both actors are known for being private, the frequent sightings have left little to the imagination.

According to the latest reports, the couple has been spending quality time together, and their close circle has hinted at a strong bond. This news comes at a time when Tara recently moved into her new home in Mumbai, a milestone she celebrated early in 2026. Fans on social media have already dubbed them a “power couple,” praising how well their calm and sophisticated personalities mesh together. The confirmation from a reputable source like Filmfare has only added more weight to the speculation.

What Happened to Their Movie Om?

Despite the romantic headlines, the professional front remains busy. The film Om, produced by Ahmed Khan and Zee Studios, is still a major project on their horizon. It was initially planned as a high-octane actioner with an “undercurrent of romance,” which now feels quite literal given their real-life status. Aditya has continued his intense physical training for the role, while Tara is simultaneously working on the pan-India biggie Toxic alongside Yash.

Aditya Roy Kapur’s Relationship History

Aditya has often been linked with his co-stars in the past, but this reported relationship with Tara feels different to many followers. After his quiet split from Ananya Panday a couple of years ago, Aditya had remained largely single. This new chapter with Tara Sutaria marks a fresh start for the actor, both personally and professionally, as he balances big-budget action films with a high-profile romance.