Tarikh pe Tarikh: Congress takes dig at Shinde govt over quota & other issues

"Tarikh pe Tarikh but there is no justice," the former chief minister posted on X quoting the famous dialogue from Sunny Deol-starrer Damini.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 27th September 2023 11:44 pm IST
Ashok Chavan
Photo: ANI

Mumbai: Senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan on Wednesday targeted the Eknath Shinde government over issues ranging from the demand of the Maratha and Dhangar communities for quotas and the proceedings on the disqualification of rebel Shiv Sena MLAs.

“Tarikh pe Tarikh but there is no justice,” the former chief minister posted on X quoting the famous dialogue from Sunny Deol-starrer Damini.

He said be it the proceedings on disqualification of rebel Shiv Sena MLAs pending before the assembly Speaker, or the reservation for Marathas or the Dhangar community, and many such issues, the only reply is “Tarikh pe Tarik”.

