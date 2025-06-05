Tarnaka Junction below flyover to be shut for traffic from June 6

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police has decided to shut the Tarnaka Junction below the flyover for vehicular movement between Osmania University and Lalapet, and vice versa, from Friday, June 6.

The decision comes based on simulation studies, drone study, and analysis of Google data after the junction was opened for a trial run on April 18. The police deemed the functioning got he junction unfeasible and have decided to shut it to ensure smoother flow of traffic.

Initially, the junction was to remain open for 15 days for a trial run between April 18 to May 2, to assess the flow and regulation of traffic in the area. However, it was extended.

However, commuters had removed logjams at the junction amid the trail run.

“It is advisable to close the Tarnaka Junction (below the flyover) to ease out traffic congestion, avoid road accidents and in the interest and safety of common road users,” said the Hyderabad traffic police in a statement.

Commuters have been advised to take note of the change that will come into effect beginning tomorrow.