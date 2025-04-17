Tarnaka junction reopens for 15 days, traffic restrictions in place

Hyderabad: After being closed for vehicular movement, the Tarnaka junction in Hyderabad will be reopened on a trial basis starting from April 18 to May 2, to assess the flow and regulation of traffic in the area.

The trial will allow vehicles to ply between Osmania University and Lalapet and vice versa, with a few route restrictions still in place to ensure smoother traffic management.

Also Read Telangana Congress leaders stage dharna at ED office in Hyderabad

Traffic restrictions and diversions in Tarnaka during the trial period

Routes allowed

From Osmania University: Vehicles will be permitted to move straight towards Lalapet, and will also be allowed to take a right turn towards Habsiguda.

From Lalapet: Traffic coming from Lalapet will be allowed to go straight towards Osmania University and take a right turn towards Mettuguda.

Routes restricted

From Mettuguda: Vehicles will not be allowed to take a right turn towards Osmania University. Instead, they must proceed straight towards Huda Complex, Tarnaka, take a U-turn, and then turn left at Tarnaka to reach Osmania University.

From Habsiguda: Vehicles will not be allowed to take a right turn towards Lalapet. Instead, they should continue straight towards IRISET, take a U-turn, and then turn left at Tarnaka junction to proceed towards Lalapet.