Task forces formed to prepare DPR on Yamuna water transfer to Rajasthan

The two states have formed task forces to prepare a DPR on transferring water from Hathnikund to Churu, Sikar, Jhunjhunu and other districts of Rajasthan through underground pipelines.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 29th January 2026 10:16 pm IST
New Delhi: Haryana and Rajasthan have formed task forces to prepare a detailed project report on transferring Yamuna water from Hathnikund to Rajasthan using underground pipelines, the government said on Thursday, January 29.

Responding to the question on Yamuna water sharing, Jal Shakti Minister CR Paatil informed the House in a written reply that an MoU was jointly signed by Haryana and Rajasthan.

The two states have formed task forces to prepare a DPR on transferring water from Hathnikund to Churu, Sikar, Jhunjhunu and other districts of Rajasthan through underground pipelines.

“As per decision taken by Upper Yamuna River Board (UYRB), a total amount of 577 million cubic metres (MCM) of Yamuna water is allocated to Rajasthan for July-October from Hathnikund Barrage,” Paatil said.

No water is allocated to Rajasthan from Hathnikund Barrage during the November-June period, he added.

Paatil said that phase-1 of the proposed project envisages transfer of water up to 577 MCM for drinking water supply and other requirements for Churu, Sikar, Jhunjhunu and other districts of Rajasthan in the July-October period after the utilisation of full capacity of Western Yamuna Canal by Haryana, including Delhi’s share at Hathnikund Barrage.

Rajasthan has also hired a consultant for the preparation of DPR which has to be completed within a period of six months,” he said.

