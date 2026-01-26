Taskaree review: Is Emraan Hashmi’s new show worth watching?

Hyderabad: When we think of crime thrillers in India, we usually picture police officers or spies chasing criminals. Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web offers a fresh perspective by taking the audience into the high-pressure world of the customs department. Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the show is a mix of desi masala entertainment and intelligent storytelling.

The Story

The series stars Emraan Hashmi as Arjun Meena, a calm and sharp Customs Superintendent. He is brought back from suspension to lead a special team tasked with dismantling a global smuggling syndicate run by the wealthy ‘Bada Choudhary’ (Sharad Kelkar). The story moves from Mumbai International Airport to foreign locations, showcasing the cat-and-mouse game between officers and smugglers.

What Works

The biggest strength of Taskaree is its casting. Emraan Hashmi delivers a very mature performance. He steps away from his usual roles to play a grounded officer who relies on his brain more than his fists. Anurag Sinha, who plays Assistant Commissioner Prakash Kumar, is the surprise star of the show. His acting is intense and highly underrated.

The show is also quite informative. It gives viewers a detailed look at how gold, drugs, and luxury items are smuggled and how officers catch these criminals. The procedural aspects are well-researched, keeping you on the edge of your seat.

What Could Be Better

While the heroes shine, the villain is a letdown. Sharad Kelkar is a fantastic actor, but his character lacks the fear factor needed for a main antagonist. He looks stylish but not dangerous. Additionally, the ending feels rushed. After building up tension over six episodes, the final resolution happens too quickly and lacks the high-impact punch expected from a Neeraj Pandey show.

Verdict

Overall, Taskaree is a decent, binge-worthy series. While some parts of the writing are average, the fresh concept and strong performances make it worth watching. If you are looking for a thriller that differs from the usual police dramas, give this one a try.

Siasat Rating: 3.5/5

Streaming on: Netflix