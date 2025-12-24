Food is one of the strongest ways a city introduces itself to the world. Long before monuments or shopping streets, it is local food that stays in a traveller’s memory. For people in Hyderabad, food is part of daily life and deep emotion.

From humble street snacks to royal recipes passed down through generations, food reflects a city’s soul. That is why global food rankings attract so much attention and debate.

Recently, the international food guide TasteAtlas released its list of the 100 Best Food Cities in the World for 2025-26, based on thousands of reviews of traditional dishes and local food experiences across continents.

The world’s top 10 food cities:

Naples, Milan, Bologna, Florence, Mumbai, Genoa, Paris, Vienna, Rome and Lima. Italy dominates the list with its pizzas, pastas and rich sauces. Paris is celebrated for classic European cuisine, while Lima is known for fresh seafood like ceviche.

India’s highest-ranked city is Mumbai at 5th place globally. Its lively street food culture vada pav, pav bhaji, bhel puri and kebabs, reflects the city’s energy and diversity.

Indian cities in the global top 100

India’s food culture has made a strong impression worldwide, with six cities making it to the top 100 list:

Mumbai- Rank 5

Amritsar- Rank 48, known for kulchas, lassi and rich Punjabi flavours

New Delhi- Rank 53, famous for butter chicken, chole bhature and Mughlai cuisine

Hyderabad- Rank 54, celebrated for biryani and royal Nizam dishes

Kolkata- Rank 73, known for kathi rolls, sweets and street food

Chennai- Rank 93, loved for idli, dosa, sambar and filter coffee

These rankings show the global love for Indian food, from North to South and street snacks to traditional meals.

So, where is Hyderabad in the Top 10?

This is where many food lovers feel surprised, even disappointed. Hyderabad did not make the top 10, despite being one of the most recognised food cities in India and abroad.

Hyderabadi food is world-famous. People across continents know and admire Hyderabadi Biryani, often called one of the best rice dishes in the world. Haleem, slow-cooked and rich, draws visitors every Ramzan. Add Pathar ka Gosht, Mirchi ka Salan, Irani chai, Osmania biscuits, Double ka Meetha and Qubani ka Meetha, and you get a cuisine with depth, history and soul.

Hyderabad’s food reflects royal heritage blended with local flavours. Rankings may change, but for millions of food lovers worldwide, Hyderabad already holds a top place on the plate and in the heart.