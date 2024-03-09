Tata Group signs MoU with Telangana govt to establish ATTCs

Reports suggest that Tata Technologies Limited (TTL) has an eye on upgrading the government ITIs as advanced technology centers.

Published: 9th March 2024 5:20 pm IST
Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday, March 9, convened a meeting with the representatives of Tata Technologies at the Secretariat.

The Tata Group signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the state government to establish Advanced Technical Training Centers (ATTCs) in 65 ITIs in Telangana.

Reports suggest that Tata Technologies Limited (TTL) has an eye on upgrading the government ITIs as advanced technology centers. Moreover, they are undertaking the new project in partnership with the government.

Also, the Tata group will conduct 9 long-term and 23 short-term courses, and bridge courses to improve their skills.

The state government is making arrangements to implement the project from the 2024–2025 academic year, official sources said.

