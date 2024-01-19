Tata Technologies to invest big in Telangana skill development

Hyderabad: Tata Technologies Limited, a part of the Tata Group, is gearing up to invest a whopping Rs. 1,500 crores in Telangana. The plan is to create 50 modern training centers across 50 government ITIs.

These centers will help people learn important skills for industries. Tata Technologies will work together with the government to improve these training institutes and offer various courses.

The goal is to have expert trainers guide students through these courses, making learning easier.

This decision was made during a meeting between the Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Tata Sons chairman Natarajan Chandrasekharan at the World Economic Forum 2024 in Davos. They discussed Tata Group’s plans for Telangana.

Tata Group finds Telangana very important. They already have a big presence in the state, with Tata Consultancy Services employing over 80,000 people in Hyderabad.

Tata Advanced Systems Limited has also partnered with global defense and aerospace companies. The group plans to expand more in important areas.

Tata Group is playing a big role in Telangana’s development and is even looking to increase flights from Hyderabad, making it a key transit hub.