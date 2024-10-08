Taylor Swift surpasses Rihanna as world’s richest female musician

Mumbai: Pop sensation Taylor Swift has officially become the richest female musician in the world, surpassing Rihanna. According to Forbes, Swift’s net worth has reached Rs. 13,280 crore (approximately $1.6 billion). The only musician wealthier than her is Jay-Z, with a net worth of Rs. 20,750 crore (approximately $2.5 billion).

Swift’s Unique Wealth Journey

Unlike many other celebrities who rely heavily on brand deals or business ventures, Swift has built most of her fortune through her music career. Her Eras Tour has been a massive success, along with her music catalog, valued at approximately Rs. 4,980 crore (around $600 million). She has also earned nearly Rs.4,980 crore from royalties and touring. In addition, Swift owns around Rs. 1,040 crore (about $125 million) worth of real estate.

Record-Breaking Eras Tour

A significant factor in Swift’s financial success is her Eras Tour, which grossed over Rs. 16,600 crore (around $2 billion) from 125 shows. This made it the highest-grossing tour ever, earning her around Rs. 132 crore (approximately $16 million) per show. Her tour film, released in 2023, added another Rs. 2,160 crore (about $261 million) to her earnings, making it a box-office hit.

In 2021, Swift began re-recording her first six albums to gain ownership of her masters. By releasing “Taylor’s Version” of her old songs, she now controls her music rights and profits from them. Her fans have shown strong support for this move, and these re-recorded albums have performed well on the charts.

Rihanna: A Close Second

Before Swift claimed the top spot, Rihanna was the richest female musician with a net worth of approximately Rs. 11,620 crore (around $1.4 billion). Most of Rihanna’s fortune comes from her successful businesses, including Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty, rather than her music. Although she hasn’t released a new album since 2016, her ventures in beauty and fashion have kept her among the richest.