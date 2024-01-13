Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce getting engaged soon?

Washington DC: Pop singer Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce might be planning to take their relationship to the next level. A source recently revealed to Page Six that the two are planning to get engaged this summer.

There are rumours the pair held off on Kelce popping the question over the winter break. because “they don’t want it to seem like rushed insanity.”.

An insider also stated that he will not get down on one knee on Valentine’s Day for the same reason.

“Taylor and Travis discussed it and there is a plan,” the insider claimed.

But the buzz is, “They will get engaged on their one-year anniversary in July.”

Swift and Kelce had their first public appearance in September, when she came to see him play at Arrowhead Stadium for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Swift later disclosed in her Time magazine Person of the Year interview that the couple had been dating for much longer.

The attractive pair began dating after Kelce, 34, revealed on his “New Heights” podcast in July that he attempted–and failed–to offer Swift his phone number at an Eras tour show.

“We started hanging out right after that,” Swift told Time.

“So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other.”

“I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game,” Swift added. “We would never be psychotic enough to hard-launch a first date.”

She also said, “When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves; we’re showing up for each other; other people are there and we don’t care.”

“The opposite of that is that you have to put in an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

In December, Page Six revealed that the footballer had asked the singer’s father, Scott Swift, for her hand in marriage.

According to a source close to Kelce, “Scott was asked for his blessing and has wholeheartedly given it, and Travis has been talking to friends about a ring.”

The celebrity couple recently spent their holidays together with her family and his father.