Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour: Massive bonus for crew revealed

Hyderabad: Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is not just a concert tour. It is a global phenomenon. The tour shattered international music records, earned massive profits, and proved Taylor’s unmatched popularity across continents. With packed stadiums, record-breaking ticket sales, and nonstop fan frenzy, the Eras Tour became the highest-grossing tour in music history, earning over $2.07 billion, which is more than Rs. 18,500 crore.

Taylor’s craze, consistency, and connection with fans turned every show into a celebration, making the tour a cultural moment worldwide.

Bonus for Her Tour Team

After the historic success, Taylor decided to share the profits with the people who made the tour possible. As revealed in episode two of her Disney+ docuseries Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour | The End of an Era, According to People.com, she gave out $197 million in bonuses, which equals approximately Rs. 1,840 crore in Indian rupees at today’s value.

Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ crew’s reaction as they receive their bonus for working on the tour.



Over the past two years, Swift gave out $197 million in bonuses to everyone working on her Eras Tour, including truck drivers, caterers, dancers and musicians. pic.twitter.com/wPEPgN9FJ1 — FirstCuriosity (@FirstCuriosity) December 13, 2025

The bonuses were given to everyone involved, including dancers, band members, truck drivers, caterers, sound and lighting teams, production staff, choreographers, security, hair and makeup artists, wardrobe teams, riggers, and video crews.

Handwritten Notes and Emotional Moments

What made the gesture even more special was that Taylor personally wrote handwritten thank-you notes for every crew member. She acknowledged the time they spent away from their families while touring.

In the docuseries, Taylor says making the bonus worthwhile for them felt like Christmas morning. Each letter was sealed with wax, adding a personal touch. In one emotional scene, dancer Kam Saunders reads her message aloud, thanking the crew for their hard work.

The Eras Tour ended in Vancouver after 149 shows, with over 10.1 million people attending worldwide. Taylor thanked fans and called the tour the most thrilling chapter of her life.

The docuseries is now streaming on Jio Hotstar.