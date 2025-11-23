Taylor Swift’s fairytale wedding plans take shape in Rhode Island

Hyderabad: Taylor Swift is one of the most powerful names in global entertainment today. Her music sells in millions, her tours create economic waves in every city she visits, and her fan base remains unmatched in loyalty and excitement. From country beginnings to topping international charts, Swift has become more than an artist, she is a cultural icon whose every move sparks worldwide attention.

The Engagement That Captured the World

In August, Taylor said yes to NFL star Travis Kelce during a romantic garden proposal at his Kansas estate. The moment immediately went viral, and soon after, rumours began circulating about what their wedding might look like. Fans started guessing locations, bridal party names, and even possible dates, turning the engagement into one of the most talked-about celebrity events of the year.

Wedding Whispers and Stunning Preparations

Among all the speculation, one detail stands out. Reports claim Taylor is planning an intimate, flower filled wedding at her Rhode Island mansion, a property she bought for around 17 million dollars, which is roughly Rs. 141 crore in today’s value. The ocean facing estate, famous for its privacy and beauty, is now reportedly undergoing a massive transformation.

Sources suggest Taylor is spending nearly 1.2 million dollars, which amounts to around Rs. 10 crore, only on landscaping and garden redesign. The plan includes red roses, orchids in white, purple and pink, hydrangeas in pastel shades, and peonies in red, pink and white. These flowers are being planted months before the ceremony to create a natural, blooming atmosphere. The idea is to make the entire venue look like it is growing into a wedding garden in real time.

Taylor also plans to gift her closest friends, including reported bridesmaids Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid, bouquets of red eternity roses to match the floral theme.

A Fairy Tale in the Making

The wedding date has not been revealed, but sources believe the ceremony may take place next summer. Taylor is reportedly excited to begin a new chapter and wants the celebration to feel romantic, private and meaningful.

With a magnificent venue, a multi-crore floral makeover, and her closest friends by her side, Taylor Swift’s wedding is shaping up to be a magical event that perfectly matches her star power and her long-held dream of marrying in a sea of flowers.