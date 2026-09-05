TCS HyperVault to build Rs 70,000-cr AI data centre in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: HyperVault, a subsidiary of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), on Saturday, September 5, announced that it has secured 264 acres of land in Hyderabad to develop a large-scale artificial intelligence data centre campus with a total investment outlay of up to Rs 70,000 crore.

On the occasion, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said, “Our state formation day is June 2. Groundbreaking to inauguration, there are 21 months from today. We want to inaugurate your AI data centre on June 2, 2028.”

He assured the company of all required sanctions.

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The purpose-built facility, which will have a capacity of up to 1 Gigawatt (GW), is designed to support frontier AI companies and hyperscalers with high-density, liquid-cooled computer infrastructure on a global scale.

“Bharat Future City’s reality. My dream has come true. This is one of the largest investments in AI data and in Future City (being developed by the state government on the Hyderabad outskirts). Today, TCS and HyperVault announced an investment of Rs 70,000 crore, and the project is estimated to create 7,000 jobs,” he said.

Urging the company to make an investment of Rs 1 lakh crore, the CM assured that the government would extend necessary support.

‘Want to contribute 10 pc of country’s GDP’

Reddy said the state government aims to achieve a USD one trillion economy by 2034 and a USD three trillion economy by 2047.

Telangana contributes five per cent to national GDP, and the state government wants to contribute more, he said.

“I want to contribute 10 per cent of the GDP of this country. I need support from TCS and many other Fortune 500 companies to reach a USD one trillion economy by 2034 and a USD three trillion economy by 2047,” Reddy said.

‘AI can’t replace blue-collar jobs’

He said there is discussion that AI is going to replace many engineers, but AI cannot replace blue-collar jobs.

The government, he said, established Young India Skills University.

The Telangana CM further sought to assure the companies that their investment is safe and (will generate) profit.

He said the government has improved policies and that there is no policy paralysis in the state.

The government wants to attract investment, he said, adding Telangana is not competing with other states like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu or Andhra Pradesh.

“Our role models are China, Germany, Japan, South Korea and Singapore. We want to compete with them and not with neighbouring states,” Reddy added.