TDP calls for mass hunger strike to protest against ‘illegal’ arrest of Naidu

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th September 2023 9:01 pm IST
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati: The Telugu Desam Party has decided to observe a mass hunger strike across Andhra Pradesh on Sunday in protest against the “illegal” arrest of party supremo and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Andhra Pradesh TDP president K Atchannaidu, in a statement on Saturday, requested the party cadres to participate in large numbers in all assembly constituency headquarters.

Naidu was arrested in connection with an alleged Rs 371 crore Skill Development scam in an early morning police operation here on Saturday which involved officers knocking on the door of the caravan in which he was sleeping.

The former CM was arrested by the CID around 6 AM from a marriage hall (outside which his caravan was parked) at Gnanapuram in Nandyala town, police said.

