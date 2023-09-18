TDP demands special status for Andhra at all-party meetin

Delhi: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Ram Mohan Naidu on Sunday said he put forward the demand for a ‘special category’ status for Andhra Pradesh at the all-party meeting ahead of the Special Session of Parliament starting Monday.

The all-party meeting was held in the national capital on Sunday.

The TDP MP also offered his party’s support and assistance to the tabling and passage of a Women’s Reservation Bill.

Speaking to ANI after the all-party meeting on Sunday, the TDP MP said, “We have put forth the demand, citing the AP (Andhra Pradesh) Reorganisation Act, that after the bifurcation of (undivided Andhra Pradesh), the Centre has to deliver on all its promises at the earliest. These include a ‘special category’ status for Andhra Pradesh.”

“We have offered our assistance in the passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill. Since its inception, the TDP has been resolute and steadfast in its fight for women’s empowerment,” he added.

Naidu added that he also put forward a demand for fast-tracking hearings of pending criminal cases against legislators.

“Another important demand that we placed before the central government was the fast-tracking of criminal cases against legislators,” Naidu said.

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi hit out at the Centre over the lack of clarity on the agenda or the list of scheduled business for the Special Session of Parliament, “It is unfortunate how this government tells us everything late. Discussions will be held on various Bills during the 5-day session.”

Congress leader and MP Shakti Singh told ANI, “As per our time-honoured parliamentary practices and procedure, the Opposition members should be shown the draft of the Bill before it is tabled.

When a special session is being called, the members (in the Opposition) are required to be briefed on the scheduled businesses.

This would be the first time that there would be no question hour or zero hour in this session.”