TDP, Janasena announce first list of candidates for AP Assembly polls

TDP candidates will be contesting from 94 constituencies while Janasena will contest from 24 seats, as per the first list.

Updated: 24th February 2024 1:44 pm IST
Amaravati: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Janasena announced their first list of 118 seats on Saturday, February 25, for the forthcoming Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh.

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and Janasena president Pawan Kalwan held a press conference at the former’s residence in Undavalli.

TDP candidates will be contesting from 94 constituencies while Janasena will contest from 24 seats, as per the first list.

The two leaders maintained that the seat allocation had been done keeping in mind the need to accommodate the BJP in case the saffron party decides to join the alliance. “This union is for the future of the state. This is the first step for a great effort,” Naidu said.

Seat-sharing arrangements for the remaining 57 of the 175 Assembly constituencies are expected to be announced soon. As part of the alliance, Janasena will contest three Lok Sabha seats of a total of 25 seats from the state.

TDP sources said currently discussions were underway with the BJP for a possible pre-poll alliance.

