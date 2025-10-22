TDP leader arrested for molesting school girl in Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad: A senior Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader, Tatik Narayana Rao, was arrested in Tuni of Kakinada district in Andhra Pradesh, for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a 13-year-old schoolgirl.

Rao, posing as her grandfather, lured the girl from Tuni Rural Gurukulam School to an isolated orchard in Hamsavaram village.

A local spotted Rao with the girl, still in her school uniform, in the orchard and confronted him, recording the incident.

The video, widely shared on social media with the girl’s face blurred for privacy, shows the man questioning Rao’s intentions. He claimed to be her relative and said she wanted to attend nature’s call and hence ‘accompanied her.’

However, the local is not satisfied with Rao’s answers.

Rao then tries to run away with the girl on his scooty, but the recorder tries to stop them. At this, Rao thunders, “How dare you touch my vehicle. Get off.”

A man was booked for attempting to rape a minor girl in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada district on Monday, October 21.

The incident occurred in Tuni rural town of Kakinada, and the accused was identified as Tatika Narayana Rao.

Rao sent to judicial remand

Following the virality of the video, Rao was arrested and booked under Section 137 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (kidnapping), IPC Section 354A (sexual harassment), and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for attempted sexual assault.

He was remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

Police have recorded the statements from the victim, witnesses, and school staff, and the investigation is ongoing. The 13-year-old girl is currently receiving counselling, and her privacy is being protected per POCSO guidelines.

TDP distances itself from Rao

Meanwhile, Telugu Desam Party has distanced itself from Rao, with state education minister Nara Lokesh condemning the incident.

“I am deeply shocked and outraged by the incident at Tuni Rural Gurukula School where Tatik Narayana Rao attempted to sexually assault a student. Such heinous acts against our children are unacceptable and will not be tolerated. Strict action will be taken under the POCSO Act, and those involved will be crushed with an iron foot. The TDP has zero tolerance for such behaviour.”

“I have ordered a thorough investigation and directed enhanced safety measures for all girl students in residential schools across the state. Full support will be provided to the victim and her family to ensure justice is served swiftly,” TDP sources confirmed to The Hindu.