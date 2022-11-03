TDP leader Ayyanna Patrudu, his son arrested for documents forgery

Narsipatnam: Former Andhra Pradesh Minister and Telugu Desam Party leader Ayyanna Patrudu and his son Rajesh were arrested from their residence in the early hours of Thursday for allegedly forging documents in the High Court regarding the construction of a wall in their house.

The two leaders were arrested by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) Police earlier today and moved to the Eluru district.

It is reported that the CID had registered a case on the complaint of the irrigation officials that they had submitted a fake certificate to the High Court during the demolition of the house wall. It was alleged that the duo had occupied the Ravanapalli irrigation canal and constructed the house.

Ayyanna’s wife Padmavati criticized the government for arresting Ayyanna Patrudu and Rajesh without prior information.

She demanded from the government to take full responsibility for Ayyanna Patrudu’s life.

The Telugu Desam Party activists have called Narsipatnam bandh in protest against Ayyanna’s arrest.

The arrested TDP leader and his son will be produced before a court in Eluru later.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, took to Twitter and shared the video of Ayyanna’s arrest and condemned the arrest calling it an attempt to “suppress” the voice of the backward class leaders.

“The arrest of former minister and BC leader Aiyanna Patrudi in Narsipatnam after jumping over walls and breaking doors has caused consternation,” Naidu tweeted in Telugu, roughly translated into English.

He alleged that the Reddy government has been chasing Ayanna’s family since it came to power.

“The government has been chasing Ayanna’s family since coming to power… more than 10 cases have already been filed. In the case of Chintakayala Vijay, the police did not change even though the CID’s procedures were wrong,” he tweeted.

“Have there ever been situations in the state where the police raided houses like thieves and made arrests? Ayanna’s arrest is to suppress the voice of BC leaders who are questioning about the exploitation of Uttarandhra by YCP,” Naidu added.