TDP legislators take out padyatra against Naidu’s arrest in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: Staging protest against Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest, party legislators, took out a padyatra to state legislature on Thursday, the first day of the session.

After paying tributes to TDP founder and former chief minister N. T. Rama Rao at his statue at Venkatapalem, the TDP MLAs and MLCs left for the legislature building.

The legislators took out a padyatra from Thullur Police Station. Holding placards, they raised slogans condemning Naidu’s ‘illegal’ arrest in an alleged skill development case.

The legislators demanded that the YSRCP government apologise for the illegal arrest of the former chief minister. They said if the government failed to withdraw illegal cases, they would undertake a mass campaign.

TDP MLA and popular actor N. Balakrishna said they would take the issue of Naidu’s arrest to the people’s court. He claimed that people were with the TDP.

“The government was unable to see the huge public support TDP was getting and hence it resorted to illegal arrest,” said Balakrishna, who is also brother-in-law of Naidu.

Stating that the TDP is not scared by the arrests, Balakrishna said they would take the issue to the people’s court.

TDP’s Andhra Pradesh state unit president K. Atchannaidu said they would raise the issue of Naidu’s arrest in both houses of the state Legislature. He said they would press for debate on the adjournment motion to be moved on Naidu’s arrest.

The former chief minister was arrested by the CID on September 9 in an alleged skill development scam. He is currently under judicial custody.