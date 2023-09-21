TDP legislators take out padyatra against Naidu’s arrest in Andhra Pradesh

K. Atchannaidu said they would raise the issue of Naidu’s arrest in both houses of the state Legislature.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 21st September 2023 11:13 am IST
TDP legislators take out padyatra against Naidu’s arrest in Andhra Pradesh
TDP legislators take out padyatra against Naidu’s arrest in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: Staging protest against Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest, party legislators, took out a padyatra to state legislature on Thursday, the first day of the session.

After paying tributes to TDP founder and former chief minister N. T. Rama Rao at his statue at Venkatapalem, the TDP MLAs and MLCs left for the legislature building.

The legislators took out a padyatra from Thullur Police Station. Holding placards, they raised slogans condemning Naidu’s ‘illegal’ arrest in an alleged skill development case.

MS Education Academy

The legislators demanded that the YSRCP government apologise for the illegal arrest of the former chief minister. They said if the government failed to withdraw illegal cases, they would undertake a mass campaign.

Also Read
CID seeks Chandrababu Naidu’s custody in another corruption case

TDP MLA and popular actor N. Balakrishna said they would take the issue of Naidu’s arrest to the people’s court. He claimed that people were with the TDP.

“The government was unable to see the huge public support TDP was getting and hence it resorted to illegal arrest,” said Balakrishna, who is also brother-in-law of Naidu.

Stating that the TDP is not scared by the arrests, Balakrishna said they would take the issue to the people’s court.

TDP’s Andhra Pradesh state unit president K. Atchannaidu said they would raise the issue of Naidu’s arrest in both houses of the state Legislature. He said they would press for debate on the adjournment motion to be moved on Naidu’s arrest.

The former chief minister was arrested by the CID on September 9 in an alleged skill development scam. He is currently under judicial custody.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 21st September 2023 11:13 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button