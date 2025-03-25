TDP misusing Parliament to spread lies, says YSRCP

Amaravati: The YSR Congress Party on Tuesday accused Andhra Pradesh’s ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) of misusing the Parliament to spread lies on the alleged liquor scam during their rule.

YSRCP leaders also said that the coalition has miserably failed to get funds from the Centre and has kept the state issues pending.

Addressing separate press conferences here on Tuesday, Tirupati MP M. Gurumoorthy and former minister Perni Nani said that the TDP-led coalition was misusing the time of the Lok Sabha by making false allegations against YSRCP leaders.

TDP MP Lavu Krishna Devarayalu spoke on the ‘non-existent’ liquor scam but never mentioned the charges against Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development case, said Gurumoorthy.

They alleged the coalition has thrown all its election promises to the wind. They claimed that all sections of the people are disgusted with the governance.

This apart, the ruling coalition is foisting false cases against YSRCP cadre and harassing them, they said. Despite having 21 members in the House, the coalition MPs miserably failed to get the due funds to the state, they said.

Speaking in Lok Sabha on Monday, TDP floor leader Devarayalu alleged that there was a massive liquor scam in Andhra Pradesh between 2019-24, during the period of the YSRCP government.

Devarayalu claimed that the corruption in the state’s liquor industry surpassed that in the Delhi Excise Policy scandal, accusing the previous ruling YSR Congress Party of monopolising liquor production, engaging in large-scale financial misconduct and diverting public funds abroad.

The YSRCP leaders said that Chief Minister Naidu has no say at the Centre and that he is trying to fix his adversaries in some case or the other.

The TDP is trying to fix Peddiraddi Ramachandra Reddy though he has nothing to do with Excise Department. They are also trying to involve Rajkasireddy and Mithun Reddy in the case and are bringing a bad name to police department, Gurumoorthy said.

He claimed that after Jagan Mohan Reddy came to power, he closed down 43,000 belt shops and reduced the liquor sale hours. In such a scenario, who will bribe and whom, he asked.

Perni Nani said YSRCP did not give permission to any liquor brand, but CM Naidu has given permission to all the brands in the market.