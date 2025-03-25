AP: Pastor found dead under suspicious circumstances in Godavari

Amaravati: A pastor was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Andhra Pradesh’s East Godavari district on Tuesday.

The body of Praveen Pagadala was found next to his motorbike by the roadside at Kondamuru near Rajahmundry.

His death sparked tension near the Government Hospital in Rajahmundry, where his relatives and Christian groups staged a protest, demanding a thorough probe into the incident.

The pastor attended a programme in a church in Kovvur town on Monday night and later left for Rajahmundry on his Royal Enfield bike. Pagadala, who was wearing helmet while riding the bike, was captured on CCTV camera near a toll gate at Kovvur.

His body was found by the roadside next to his bike near Kondamuru early Tuesday morning.

Tension prevailed at Rajahmundry Government Hospital when his body was brought there for autopsy. His relatives and followers alleged that he was murdered and the incident was made to look like an accident. They demanded a thorough probe.

Pagadala was also known for his talks on the Christian satellite channel Calvary TV. In his social media post a month ago, he had reportedly claimed that his life was in danger.

His friends said that there were no signs of any road accident at the spot where he was found dead. They pointed out that his vehicle had no marks to suggest that he had met with an accident. His helmet was also intact. They alleged that a person had publicly threatened to kill Pagadala, but no security was provided to him.

Meanwhile, well-known evangelist and Praja Shanti Party President K. A. Paul has demanded a thorough investigation into the death of the pastor.

He urged the state Home Minister, Director General of Police, and Superintendent of Police to order an investigation into the incident.