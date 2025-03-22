Cancer cases up in Telangana by 10 pc, 9 pc in AP in last 5 yrs: Centre

To provide medical facilities for cancer patients, the minister announced that 19 State Cancer Institutes have been sanctioned nationwide.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 22nd March 2025 11:13 am IST
CancerUK cancer patient joins trial for world’s first skin cancer vaccines among under-50s rose by 79% in last 30 years: BMJ study
Representational image

Hyderabad: In the last five years, cancer cases in Telangana have increased by 10 percent, while Andhra Pradesh has seen a rise of 9 percent. This growth is slightly lower compared to the national average increase of 11.55 percent.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

This information was revealed in a response by Union Minister of State for Health, Pratap Raveendran Jadhav, to a question posed by Jana Sena MP Tangella Udaya Srinivas in the Lok Sabha on Friday, March 21.

In Andhra Pradesh, the total number of cancer cases rose from 70,424 in 2020 to 76,708 by 2024.

MS Creative School
Also Read
IMD issues orange alert for Telangana as thunderstorms lash Hyderabad

Similarly, Telangana’s cases increased from 47,620 to 52,334 during the same period. Across the country, the number of cancer cases escalated from 1,392,179 to 1,533,055.

To provide medical facilities for cancer patients, the minister announced that 19 State Cancer Institutes have been sanctioned nationwide.

In this regard, Kurnool Medical College in Andhra Pradesh and the MNJ Institute of Oncology and RCC in Hyderabad, Telangana, have been granted State Cancer Institute status.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 22nd March 2025 11:13 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button