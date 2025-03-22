Cancer cases up in Telangana by 10 pc, 9 pc in AP in last 5 yrs: Centre

Hyderabad: In the last five years, cancer cases in Telangana have increased by 10 percent, while Andhra Pradesh has seen a rise of 9 percent. This growth is slightly lower compared to the national average increase of 11.55 percent.

This information was revealed in a response by Union Minister of State for Health, Pratap Raveendran Jadhav, to a question posed by Jana Sena MP Tangella Udaya Srinivas in the Lok Sabha on Friday, March 21.

In Andhra Pradesh, the total number of cancer cases rose from 70,424 in 2020 to 76,708 by 2024.

Similarly, Telangana’s cases increased from 47,620 to 52,334 during the same period. Across the country, the number of cancer cases escalated from 1,392,179 to 1,533,055.

To provide medical facilities for cancer patients, the minister announced that 19 State Cancer Institutes have been sanctioned nationwide.

In this regard, Kurnool Medical College in Andhra Pradesh and the MNJ Institute of Oncology and RCC in Hyderabad, Telangana, have been granted State Cancer Institute status.