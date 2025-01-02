TDP offers Rs 5L accidental insurance for 1 cr workers in 2025

Amaravathi: To boost the Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP) membership drive, and to instil confidence among the party cadre, Andhra Pradesh ITE&C minister N Lokesh has signed a memorandum of understanding with United India Insurance Company Ltd and Pragmatic Insurance Broking Services Pvt Ltd, to provide Rs 5 lakh worth accidental insurance cover to one crore TDP workers.

The MoU was signed by the representatives of the insurance companies and Lokesh at the TDP party office in Undavalli on Thursday, January 2.

TDP has paid a premium of Rs 42 crore for the insurance cover which will be valid from January 1, 2025, to December 31, 2025.

The party will be paying almost an equal amount next year too. As per the MoU, every party activist is eligible for Rs 5 lakh accidental insurance.

The party said it has so far spent a whopping Rs 138 crore for the welfare of the cadre. A separate legal wing has been set up to look after the court cases filed against the TDP activists during the YSRCP regime.

A separate cell has also been constituted at the TDP central office to immediately come to the rescue of the party cadre if they meet any accidents, it said.

On behalf of the NTR Trust, residential schools have been established in Hyderabad and Challapalli in Krishna district to extend free education to the children of deceased party activists.