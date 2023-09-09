TDP Supremo Chandrababu Naidu arrested by AP CID

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh CID on Saturday morning arrested the former Chief Minister and TDP Supremo N Chandrababu Naidu in connection with the skill development scam case which was registered in 2021. He was taken into custody at the RK function hall at Ganapuram in Nandyala town.

After the arrest tension prevailed at Nandyala town as scores of TDP leaders and party activists gathered at large in support of its leader and tried to prevent police from taking Naidu into custody.

However, the Economic Offence Wing of Andhra Pradesh CID had served a warrant of arrest to Chandrababu Naidu in Cr.No. 29/2021, a case which was registered under many sections of IPC and also in the prevention of corruption act.

The scam came to light after a whistleblower complained to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in 2018, following which documentary evidence was allegedly destroyed. In addition, the GST intelligence wing and IT Department were also investigating the case, even before the state government took up the investigation. Later, based on an FIR from the Andhra Pradesh CID, the ED took up the case.

The Andhra Pradesh CID alleged that the multi-crore Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation scam was done during the Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP government which hastily paid 371 crore in five tranches over the course of just three months”, referring to the order detailing that 10% of the Rs 3,356 crore for the development of the scheme would be paid by the government.

In the same case, the CID has also arrested the former minister in Chandrababu Naidu’s cabinet, G Srinivas Rao, and his son arrested from Visakhapatnam